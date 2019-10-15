Clay County Highway Department Cautions Driving on Rural Roadways

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Clay County Highway Department says rural gravel roadways need to be traveled with extreme caution.

Due to heavy rain and snow, maintenance on rural roads has been minimal. The roads may be wet, slippery and in some cases, covered with water.

Anyone wanting to report safety concerns or questions can contact the Clay County Highway Department at 218-299-5099.