Donate To The “Little Red Wagon” And You Could Meet Miranda Lambert

The Country Star Collects Pet Supplies During Her Concert Stops For Local Animal Shelters

FARGO, N.D. — If you help fill Miranda Lambert’s little red wagon with pet supplies when she is in Fargo on Thursday, you could meet the country singing star.

Concert attendees who bring at least one item to donate to the Little Red Wagon will be registered to win a meet and greet with Miranda before the show

It’ll be located in the east lobby of the FARGODOME beginning at 4:30 with the winner randomly selected at 6:30.

The donations will go to 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.