Doosan Bobcat Opens A New Office Right In The Heart Of Downtown Fargo

The new office is called "The Studio"

FARGO, N.D- The office space is on two floors of the historic Black Building on Broadway.

The data innovation center brings together engineers and innovation and marketing specialists.

Doosan Bobcat wants to co–develop technologies and integrate them back into its products and services.

” We needed a space to be able to collaborate better, to be able to enable these cross–functional teams to work better together, and so that’s why settled on coming to downtown Fargo for this space.”Joel Honeyman, Vice President of Global Innovation at Doosan Bobcat.

One of the current projects that the company is working on is creating a simple remote control for I phone that you can hook up to one of the Bobcat loaders and be able to use it remotely.