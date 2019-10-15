Possible Cluster of Vaping-Related Illness Reported in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health has confirmed three cases of vaping-related illness in northeast North Dakota in the last week, indicating a potential cluster.

The NDDoH has received seven confirmed, five probable and three suspected reports of vaping-related illness. Similar to nationwide trends, most, but not all confirmed or probable cases in North Dakota reported using THC products.

Dr. Tracy Miller, a state epidemiologist, says the NDDoH is working with the CDC to investigate the illnesses.

Nationally, 49 states, the District of Columbia and one U.S. territory have reported potential cases of vaping-related illnesses. Twenty-six deaths have been confirmed.