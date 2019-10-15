Two Dead after Crash in Polk County

CROOKSTON, Minn.–The Polk County Sheriff’s Office along with Crookston Area Ambulance and the Crookston Fire Department responded to a fatal crash at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

A Mazda SUV was traveling westbound on 270th Avenue SW and failed to yield to a Freightliner traveling southbound.

The driver of the freightliner, 57-year-old Robert Arnett of Silver Bay was uninjured. The driver of the Mazda, a 36-year-old man from Fertile, and his passenger, a 33-year-old woman from Winger, both died at the scene.

The deceased man and woman were transported to the UND Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The crash is still being investigated.