UND Football; “Every Game From Here On Out is a Must Win”

UND Football 3-3 on the season

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — It hasn’t been the best of times for North Dakota football on the road this season. The Fighting Hawks are win less away from the Alerus Center. UND is getting outscored 138 to 47 this season. With a three and three record, the Hawks knows this is not where they want to be. Things have to turn around in order to not miss out on the FCS playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Senior receiver Noah Wenzek said the blame starts with the upperclassman. In order to improve, a different mindset needs to be put into place.

“Every game from here on out is a must win. There’s definitely an urgency. You can see it in our coaches attitudes and the way they’ve addressed us.” Wanzek said. “You can definitely see it in the players too. Me being a senior its do or die from here on out. It starts at the top with the seniors. Maybe at times on the traveling we weren’t focusing and treating it more like a vacation rather than a business trip.”

The next game at Cal Poly is a 7:05 P.M. central time kick.