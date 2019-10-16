Fargo Ideas Talks About Ways To Improve the Valley

Big presentations and the sharing of ideas related to the valley given on the big stage at the Fargo Theatre.

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo is getting a little taste of Aspen.

Fargo Ideas is the brain child from producers of the Aspen Ideas.

It is national think tank talk involving former presidents, activists and members of the scientific community to sit down discussions.

Some of the talks included homegrown local food, getting kids active and the building of the Theodore Roosevelt President Library in western North Dakota.

Rachel Johnson has been an advocate for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities for more than 15 years.

She says getting people out for discussions like these can make a real difference.

“Just seeing the strides that people make over the years or sometimes just months or weeks has been so uplifting, and it’s so much fun to know their stories and see what they can accomplish and have that part of their story be a part of mine,” Area Director Of Special Olympics North Dakota Rachel Johnson.

Rachel says when people get the chance to learn about Special Olympics, they tend to stick around and become active members.

She adds it’s essential for people to understand the athletes are people first, who want to be active and play with their friends and to feel supported by their community.

Organizers weren’t able to confirm with me if the event will be back next year.

However, they hope if they get a big turnout, there is a good chance we will see them again next year.