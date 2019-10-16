Fargo Man Rescued after Driving into Elm River

TRAILL COUNTY, N.D.–A Fargo man was rescued when his vehicle became fully submerged in the Elm River on Wednesday.

35-year-old Darrin Paulson was traveling southbound on I-29 at approximately 8:30 a.m. when he fell asleep at the wheel, drove through a cable median barrier and into the Elm River.

Rescue crews pulled Paulson from his vehicle and transported him to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The vehicle was towed from the the scene of the crash.