Metro COG Working Towards Finalizing Transportation Plan

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo-Moorhead area cities’ and Cass and Clay Counties’ planning commissions and the Metropolitan Council of Governments discuss finalizing the 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

It covers agency goals, future transportation needs and projects expected to be needed over the next 25 years.

The plan hopes to improve transit access, promote projects supporting regional economic growth and increase walking and biking opportunities.

The transportation plan needs to be updated every five years under federal law.

“We know from the projects that we’ve been doing in the last five years that we’ve alleviated a lot of the congestion that has be reoccurring in our region. Especially the Sheyenne Street corridor.”

The final version of the transportation plan will come up for a vote on November 21st during Metro COG’s policy meeting. The public is encouraged to share their comments.

Click here to see the proposal.