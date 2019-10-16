Moorhead Police Release Video of Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

The stolen vehicle is a 2011 orange Dodge Avenger last seen with Minnesota license plate CEP627.

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead Police are asking the public’s assistance locating the driver of a stolen vehicle who fled from police on Thursday, October 10.

Police reported to the area of 100 5 Street South for a fireworks complaint. While officers were checking the area, they noticed an occupied vehicle in the Moorhead Library parking lot.

An officer ran the license plate and discovered the car was reported as stolen. The officer shouted verbal commands at the occupants, but the driver reversed the vehicle quickly and intentionally struck the squad car before fleeing the scene.

The officer began to pursue the stolen vehicle, but stopped due to the increased danger the speed and driving conduct posed to the public.

The stolen vehicle is a 2011 orange Dodge Avenger last seen with Minnesota license plate CEP627. Police believe the driver was a man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Red River Regional Dispatch Center at 701-451-7660.