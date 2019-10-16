One Dead in Rollover Crash in Morton County

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Morton County Road 139.

NEW SALEM, N.D.–A 26-year-old Dickinson man died in a rollover crash in Morton County on Tuesday when his SUV left the roadway.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Morton County Road 139. The SUV hit the ditch and rolled coming to rest on its side.

Four other occupants, a 26-year-old woman and three young children, were transported to a hospital in Bismarck with non-life threatening injuries.