Woman Charged in Robberies of Men Responding to Prostitution Ads

19-year-old Harleigh Haugen is charged in Cass County District Court.

FARGO (KFGO) – A Mahnomen, Minn. woman has been charged with robbery-conspiracy in an investigation into claims from two men that say they were robbed when they responded to on-line prostitution ads in Fargo.

Asst. State’s Attorney Reid Brady says he does not anticipate charging anyone else at this point, but the investigation is continuing.

The reports were made in May and early June and Fargo police say additional agencies are part of the case. Police set up a security camera outside a south Fargo apartment building and identified an SUV that is registered to Haugen.