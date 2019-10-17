10-Year-Old Author Raising Money for Clean Water in Africa

Sawyer Anderson will soon be published on three different continents

WEST FARGO, N.D. — It all started with Sawyer Anderson selling cookies at her grandma’s garage sale to raise money for those in Africa with no clean drinking water.

The 10–year–old West Fargo author wrote “Water Works”, a book about her mission to raise thousands of dollars to help bring clean water to Zambia.

She was inspired to make a difference by listening to her dad’s stories about his trips to Africa.

“Kids can make a difference. It doesn’t have to be a big difference. It can just be a small difference, like reading the book,” said Anderson.

For each book sold, Wellspring for the World donates 8 dollars to World Vision to provide clean and safe water to families in Zambia.

She’s raised more than 26,000 dollars, which equates to 10 wells and 3,000 lives saved.