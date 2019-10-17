Driver Escapes Injury in South Fargo Roll-Over Crash

The driver was able to crawl out of the wrecked vehicle on his own.

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A driver escaped injury in a roll-over crash before 3:30 a.m Thursday in Fargo.

The driver was northbound in the 1600 block of 47th Street South (just south of Scheel’s) when he struck a parked car as he came around a slight curve, causing his car to roll onto its top.

It’s not known if the driver was cited.