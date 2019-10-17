Fargo Man Arrested for Threatening Man with Handgun in Apartment

He was arrested for terrorizing and felony possession of Meth paraphernalia.

FARGO, N.D.–A Fargo man was arrested Thursday morning after threatening another man with a handgun at an apartment complex.

Fargo Police Officers reported to the 1100 block of 22 Street South and learned the victim recognized the man as someone who frequents the apartment complex.

Officers set up a perimeter and discovered the man was inside the apartment. They began negotiating with the man, identified as 31-year-old Arsenio Eugene James, from the hallway, but he refused to surrender.

James attempted to escape out the balcony, but an officer and K9 blocked him and gave a verbal warning. James went back inside the apartment and eventually surrendered. He was arrested for terrorizing and felony possession of Meth paraphernalia.