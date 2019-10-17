Oak Grove hosts rummage sale for mission trip fundraiser

The event is to raise money for student mission trips and other travel opportunities.

FARGO, N.D. – Oak Grove Lutheran School hosts it’s annual Rummage sale to raise money so that kids can have the opportunity to do mission trips and other travels.

The school has been receiving donations since the summer.

Items you will find in the sale include clothing, housewares, furniture, books, and toys.

People at Oak Grove say they are excited to raise money so kids have the opportunity to learn about different cultures.

“Students learn so much when they experience other cultures, and they bring that back with them and seeing how other people lived and they just come back with a different heart and a different mindset,” says Tracy Aaker, Chair, Oak Grove Rummage Sale.

The rummage sale is going on until 8 and it’s also open from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Friday. Everything will be half price Friday from 3:00 to 6:00 PM.