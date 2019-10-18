Bison Athletics Celebrate Winter Fan Day

Fans also got to enjoy free gear and prizes from the school like a brand new TV.

FARGO, N.D. — Bison fans herded up into the Scheels Center to meet with the players and coaches from Bison Basketball and Wrestling.

The whole point of the meetup is to get players and coaches involved in the community.

“Get to know student–athletes and coaches more as people and human beings, more then just the stats and the numbers and everything on the court, that’s huge for us, and it’s huge for the fans to be able to build that relationship it’s Bison Pride,” NDSU Director Of External Operations John Eckstein.

Eckstein says he was excited to see so many fans come out and can’t wait to see them at the next Bison game.