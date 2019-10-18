Grand Forks Police Secure Man Wielding Knife in Parking Lot

The suspect claimed he had the knife because another individual in the parking lot had threatened him.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Police secured a man wielding a knife in a parking lot on Thursday night.

Officers reported to 307 1st Avenue South at approximately 5 p.m. for complaints of a man swinging a knife while walking around the parking lot of a business.

When confronted, the man, identified as 29-year-old Kaiser Pittman, dropped the knife and officers were able to safely secure him and the knife.

Pittman claimed he had the knife because another individual in the parking lot had threatened him. Officers were not able to locate any one else in the area so the claim was never verified.

No charges were filed and Pittman was released from the scene. Police seized the knife.