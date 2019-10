Man Seen With Gun Near MSUM

MOORHEAD, Minn. – A security alert was issued for Minnesota State University Moorhead at 3:5o Friday afternoon after a report of an armed man near campus.

Police say the man stole a gun from someone and was seen three blocks north of the university. He’s described as Hispanic, 5’9″ tall wearing a grey sweatshirt and red pants. Authorities add there’s no threat to MSUM.

Anyone who saw the suspect or knows where he may be is asked to call police.