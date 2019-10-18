Women with breast cancer get help with procedures from Women’s Way

FARGO, N.D.- Sarah Bitzer was living a normal life taking care of her four kids when she was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2017 at the age of 34.

She had no family history of breast cancer and had previously gotten genetic testing done to see if she carried the gene. She didn’t.

So, Cancer wasn’t the first thing that crossed her mind when she found a lump in her breast.

“Self–checking in the shower, a very, very little lump. I didn’t even know what to do. I called my sister, and asked what do you do when you find a lump? Do you go to the walk in clinic? I’m not even sure. She suggested Women’s Way and I went and they helped me from there,” Says Sarah Bitzer, Breast Cancer Survivor.

“Women’s Way is a program that helped pay for my initial ultrasound, mammogram and biopsy and then helped me financially get into a program to help cover the costs because I was uninsured when I found out I had cancer,” says Sarah.

“I think it’s very, very important to get them treatment. They might be scared. I think a major thing is the financial burden for these women, when the financial is a big thing, these screenings can cost a lot of money, so that were Women’s Way steps in and we help pay for those screenings and get them into the program,” says Kristina Kluth, Women’s Way Coordinator.

Women’s Way encourages women to get their yearly mammogram done since early detection can save lives.

Sarah is doing well, and is preparing for her six month check–up next week.