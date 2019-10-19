Code Green Leads NDSU Football to Shutout Win Over Missouri State

The Bison defeated the Bears 22-0

FARGO, N.D. – North Dakota State’s Code Green defense allowed just 185 yards and the Bison posted their first shutout win of the season 22-0 over Missouri State on Saturday, Oct. 19, before a crowd of 18,252 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

NDSU, wearing all green helmets, jerseys and pants for the first time as a tribute to the team’s Code Green defensive philosophy, improved to 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. It was the program’s 28th straight win overall and 23rd straight at home.

Missouri State (1-5, 1-2) found success with a short passing game completing 20 of 37 attempts for 164 yards, but the Bears managed just 21 net yards rushing and converted just 5 of 16 third down plays.

Linebacker Jackson Hankey led the Bison with nine tackles, linebacker Jabril Cox made seven stops including a sack, two tackles for loss and two pass breakups, and defensive end Spencer Waege was in on two of NDSU’s three sacks.

After the teams traded punts on their first possessions, North Dakota State opened the scoring with a 21-yard Trey Lance touchdown run to cap a six-play, 65-yard drive. James Hendricks ran in the two-point conversion to make it 8-0.

NDSU marched 87 yards in nine plays to open the second quarter with Adam Cofield scoring on the first of his two 1-yard touchdown runs to make it 15-0. Cofield scored again with 5:48 left in the game.

Lance finished 21 of 31 passing for a season-high 225 yards while rushing eight times for 79 yards, and Cofield led seven NDSU rushers with 12 carries for 93 yards. Phoenix Sproles led nine Bison receivers with six receptions for 52 yards.

North Dakota State is scheduled to play South Dakota State next Saturday, Oct. 26, in the 16th annual Dakota Marker game. Game time is 2 p.m. at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. The Jackrabbits are 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the MVFC after winning 42-23 at Indiana State.