KVRR Coach of the Week: NDSU Women’s Basketball Coach Jory Collins

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State Women’s Basketball coach Jory Collins comes to Fargo after one year as an assistant at the University of Kansas.

Before Kansas, Collins coached at division two Emporia State where he amassed a record of 199-56 with five straight Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association tournament titles (2013-17) and six straight trips to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16 (2012-17).

Collins will look to turn around the Bison women’s basketball program and is this week’s KVRR Coach of the Week.