Runners From F-M Area Go The Distance

The Fargo Mini Marathon celebrates its 11th year

FARGO, N.D.- The nice weather made for a perfect day to run at the Fargo Mini Marathon.

Participants came from all over North Dakota and Minnesota.

Runners started at the Civic Center and made their way through different types of scenery in the Fargo–Moorhead area.

They were given medal ribbons at the end for completing the entire course.

“If you’re not very active, it’s still fun to come out, and you know, walk, run the course, if you want, it’s fun hanging out with people all having fun, doing the race,” says one of the runners, Christopher Hass.

The weekend long event will have its “Scooby–Doo Scoobtober Dog Run” tomorrow starting at 4 pm in Lindenwood Park.