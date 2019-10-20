“College GameDay” To Feature Bison At Dakota Marker Game On Saturday

The show will broadcast from Brookings, South Dakota

BROOKINGS, S.D. — ESPN’s popular “College GameDay” will feature the Bison but in South Dakota.

The show will broadcast from Brookings this Saturday before the top-ranked Bison play the No. 3 Jackrabbits in the Dakota Marker game.

The show began travelling to campus sites in 1993 and usually broadcasts from a major FBS game.

It has set up twice in downtown Fargo for Bison home games in 2013 and 2014.

The 7-0 Bison have won seven of the last eight national titles.

The Jackrabbits are 6-1 after losing their season opener to unbeaten FBS team Minnesota.