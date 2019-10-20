Fargo Mini Marathon Adds First-Ever Scoobtober Dog Run

The race was at Lindenwood Park

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Mini Marathon is ending its three–day event with the Scoobtober Dog Run.

The 1.5 mile course through Lindenwood Park brought together nearly one hundred furry friends and their owners.

This is the first year the Scooby–Doo themed course is in town.

Derek Johnson of Fargo is no stranger to dog runs.

This is the 7th one he and his pup Nikki have placed first in, but he says the best part is just getting out and about.

“It’s fun to see other dogs and other people out running and it’s always a good stress–reliever to blow off some steam and get out and run,” Derek Johnson, who’s running in the race.

Each adult received a backpack for running, and their dogs got a bandanna and medal.

A portion of the proceeds from all Fargo Mini Marathon events this weekend will be donated to help fight breast cancer.