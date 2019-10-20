Grand Forks Man Faces Long List of Charges After Fleeing Police

Chase Started As Medical Call At Hugo's

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A medical call just before noon at Hugo’s in Grand Forks turns into a chase through town and the suspect facing a laundry-list of charges.

The caller said a man was unconscious in the rest room but when officers arrived he was seen getting into a vehicle.

Officers eventually lost 32-year old Joshua Bruce of Grand Forks.

They later found the vehicle unoccupied and Bruce was fleeing on foot.

They caught him after running several blocks and made the arrest.

Bruce faces charges of possession of heroin, meth, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension, fleeing and reckless endangerment.

He is also wanted on a warrant for fraud.