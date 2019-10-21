American Cancer Society discusses importance of cancer research at NDSU

FARGO, N.D. – The American Cancer Society, Cancer Action Network and healthcare workers meet at North Dakota State University to discuss the breakthroughs being made in cancer research.

The groups are fighting to make sure Congress knows how important funding research is. The American Cancer Society’s Chief Cancer Control Officer says if funding slows down, inflation will make it difficult to catch up.

Important research includes sequencing the human genome and harnessing someone’s own immune system to fight the disease.

“We’re at a transformative moment right now. We are finding whole new treatments and cures for cancer. But the only way we’re going to keep that going is to make sure that organizations like the American Cancer Society keep funding early career investigators,” American Cancer Society Chief Cancer Control Officer Dr. Richard Wender said.

Dr. Wender says hundreds of thousands of dollars have come to NDSU to fund cancer research.