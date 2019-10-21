Fargo Police Identify Body Found Near River

Police are waiting on the final autopsy to determine the cause of death.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Police Department has identified the body found near the Red River on October 17 as 35-year-old Brian Jeffrey Reed of Fargo..

Reed was found between a fence and Dike East park in a low spot filled with water.

Police say there is no indication of foul play, but they are waiting on the final autopsy to determine the cause of death. The autopsy may take several weeks.