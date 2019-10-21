Great Plains Delivers Its 175,000,000th Meal

It will get to Bismark by Tuesday

FARGO, N.D. — After 36 years, Great Plains Food Bank delivers its 175,000,000th meal.

Six pallets of food are headed for Bismarck and will be given to Ministry on the Margins.

It’s a charitable feeding program that helps people released from prison or who struggle from addiction.

Great Plains’ chief development officer Marcia Paulson says making such a milestone doesn’t mean it isn’t hard to think about seniors who have to decide whether to eat or pay for medications, or the kids who have nothing to eat in the morning.

“It’s sad. It really is but we live in a state where generosity over bounds. People want to take care of their hungry neighbors and we see that time in and time out. For 36 years, we’ve been seeing the generosity of North Dakota,” Paulson said.

Great Plains will have its annual Fill the Dome on November 25th and 26th.

You can start dropping off donations at Great Plains.