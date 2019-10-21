NDSU Football Business As Usual With Dakota Marker Game Saturday

#1 Bison Face #3 Jackrabbits Saturday in Brookings

FARGO, N.D. — There are only two undefeated programs left in the Missouri Valley Football Conference and both play each other this week as number one North Dakota State travels to Brookings to take on third ranked South Dakota State.

There haven’t been many teams over the years who have the Bison’s number, however, the Jackrabbits are the last team to beat NDSU back in November of 2017.

While that loss may stem some extra fire to come out with a win Saturday, head coach Matt Entz said preparing for the Dakota Marker game is business as usual.

“Were trying not to make it anymore than it is. Its the biggest game because its the only one of the week,” Entz said. “Its the next one. Were probably not going to pull out anything as far as old film or revenge. Were just inexperienced and need to worry about us right now. That’s been my message all along. First team that’ll beat us is ourselves.”

The game was not sold out until ESPN’s College GameDay announced it would be there.

ESPN’s Rece Davis said it’s a close drive from Fargo and he’s ready to see if Bison nation can invade Brookings.