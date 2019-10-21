Ralph Engelstad Arena Scoreboard Frame and Letters Up for Auction

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The “Fighting Sioux” frame and gold letters from the old Ralph Engelstad Arena scoreboard are being auctioned off.

The scoreboard hung in the REA from 2001 to 2019 when it was taken down and replaced with the new scoreboard.

The auction started Monday at 10 a.m. and ends Tuesday, November 5 at 10 p.m. The starting bid is $15,000 and there is a minimum bid increment of $250.

The curve of the frame measures 14’3″ and the corner to corner length is 13’6″. The gold letters measure 18 inches high and 1 inch deep. The frame weighs 200 pounds.