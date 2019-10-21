Search for Missing Fergus Falls Teen

Gage Davis has been missing since October 5th

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. — A Fergus Falls mother is pleading for the return of her son.

She’s says 17-year-old Gage Davis has been missing since October 5th.

Davis is described as 6′ tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a tan or gold 2003 Honda Accord that has front end damage.

He may be in the Fargo-Moorhead or Alexandria area.

If you have any information, contact the Fergus Falls Police Department at 218-998-8555.