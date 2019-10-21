UND Football Readies for a Dynamic Montana State Opponent

The Fighting Hawks and the Bobcats square off Saturday at noon

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For the fifth time in eight games, UND football will be tasked with taking down a top-25 opponent.

This Saturday’s matchup comes against No. 9 Montana state. The Bobcats are 5-2 this year with their only loses coming against Texas Tech and then No. 16 Sacramento State.

The Montana State offense tends to get a bit more creative than the Fighting Hawks are use to seeing.

“They’ll challenge you with formation and different looks and they’re quarterback is a big strong arm guy and keeps the ball on zone read, so we expect to see a lot of wildcat,” UND coach Bubba Schweigert said. “They do it very well and this team really wants to run the football, so they are going to challenge us with being physical upfront and stopping the run.”