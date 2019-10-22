Iowa man holds new Minnesota muskie catch-and-release record

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a muskie caught on Lake Vermilion is a new catch-and-release record.

The 57 1/2″ long fish caught by Corey Kitzmann of Davenport, Iowa in August weighed about 47 pounds.

The old muskie record was 56 and 7/8″ long. It was caught on Pelican Lake in Otter Tail County in 2016.

Kitzmann says it wasn’t until it made its way to the side of his boat that he realized he had “a true giant.” It was so big a nearby boater helped him haul the muskie into his boat.