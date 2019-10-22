Man Arrested after Attempting to Flee and Ingesting Narcotics During Traffic Stop

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Grand Forks Police arrested a man after he attempting to flee and ingested an unknown amount of narcotics.

A Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on 28-year old Salvador Hernandez at 10:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

While the deputy was speaking with Hernandez, he attempted to run and a short foot pursuit ensued. Hernandez was able to ingest an unknown amount of narcotics and continued to resist arrest after the deputy caught him.

The deputy called for backup and Hernandez was taken into custody and transported to Altru Hospital for evaluation.

He is charged with refusal to halt, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, ingestion of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia along with several active warrants. A female passenger was also taken into custody for an outstanding Minnesota warrant.