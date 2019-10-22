Monday Match: Devlyn and Ashtyn

It’s time for Monday Match, when we meet a Big and Little who are paired together by Big Brothers Big Sisters of The Village Family Service Center.

This week’s pair is Devlyn and his little brother, Ashtyn:

· This is the second year they have been matched together through Ashtyn’s school.

· They like playing board games, talking, and checking in on each other’s week.

· Ashtyn fills Devlyn in on the latest video games and YouTube clips.

There are currently 93 kids waiting for a volunteer Big Brother or Big Sister. In just four hours a month, you can help a child realize their biggest possible future. To volunteer, call 701-451-4877 or visit BBBSFargo.org.