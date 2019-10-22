The Village Family Service Center Moving to New Location

MOORHEAD, N.D.–The Village Family Service Center’s Moorhead office is moving to a new location that specializes in children’s mental health.

The new building, located at 815 37th Avenue South, features sixteen individual therapist offices, a playroom, and two specialty play therapy rooms. An additional 2,000 square feet are available for future expansion.

The current Moorhead location will be closed October 24 and 25 to allow for the move. The office phone number will remain 701-451-4811.

The new building opens Monday, October 28. An open house and ribbon cutting will be held December 11 to celebrate the move.