Canned goods are artwork at West Acres Mall

The goal is to help end hunger in the community.

FARGO, N.D.- Super Mario Brothers, the American flag and a living room are some of the creations being showcased until the end of the week.

Architects, engineers, interior designers and students are invited to participate in creating the artwork that will later be donated to Great Plains Food Bank.

The teams are being judged and you can even pick your favorite.

“People can vote for them, there’s people’s choice, it draws people out to the mall, it’s a great benefit to the mall and us, and like I said, the food bank, and when it’s all done, the cans get boxed up and get taken to the food bank,” says Shelly Richard, Interior Designer, FOSS Architecture + Interiors.

The last event brought in more than 13,000 pounds of food.