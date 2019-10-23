Crews contain chemical spill at West Fargo business

WEST FARGO, N.D. – Crews respond after 250 gallons of calcium chloride leaked at a West Fargo business.

They arrived at XPO Logistics trucking company on the 1700 block of 2nd Avenue Northwest around 2:00 Wednesday morning.

The West Fargo Fire Department says the chemical came from a semi trailer in the parking lot of a warehouse.

Calcium chloride is toxic and can cause skin burns and breathing issues.

West Fargo Public Works prevented the chemical from entering storm sewer drains.

A cleaning crew from the Twin Cities was also called in to clear out the chemicals.

“We contained it with Floor-Dry to contain it and keep it out of the water systems until a cleanup crew could arrive. Basically all it is, it’s an irritant to your eyes and your skin if you’re to come in contact with it,” West Fargo Fire Department Capt. Steve Baron said.

The West Fargo Fire Department says that there is no immediate danger to the public.

The business continued to operate as normal after crews cleared the scene.