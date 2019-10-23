New Ethics Panel to Hear First Complaint Behind Closed Doors

The closed session is raising questions about how much of the commission's work will be public.

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota’s fledgling Ethics Commission is due to hear its first complaint, even as the panel is still figuring out rules and procedures for its work.

And that means the complaint on this week’s agenda is likely to be pushed down the road until those systems are worked out.

The details of the complaint aren’t known, and it’s currently listed on the commission’s agenda for closed session during the two-day meeting that starts Wednesday.

Retired district judge Ron Goodman chairs the five-member panel. He says they are committed to transparency but also will protect confidentiality.

Goodman says the commission has not decided at what stage it would release details of an investigation.