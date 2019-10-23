UND Football Knows Importance of Wins for Rest of Season

Won first road contest last week

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota football got the monkey off its back getting the first road win of the season.

This week’s task is another ranked opponent, the fifth faced this season, in Montana State coming to the Alerus Center.

It’s a place where the Fighting Hawks have not lost this season. UND knows every game from here on out needs to be treated as a must–win if there’s any chance to make the playoffs with three losses.

“Regardless of our record at this point in the season, late October November, every single game is pretty important to us,” redshirt freshman defensive lineman Jaelen Johnson said. “Not one is greater than the next but obviously Montana State going to be a little bit of a different team. More physical and we just have to be ready for it.”

“Its really important and its going to help us get into the playoffs, senior running back James Johannesson said. “We have to take it really seriously and start preparing.”

Montana State beat UND at the Alerus Center in their last meeting back in 2017.