Landon Solberg’s Family Creates Landon’s Light Foundation to Pay it Forward

WEST FARGO, N.D.–After the passing of Landon Solberg, his family is hoping to help other children with medical conditions and their families.

Landon’s Light started as a fundraising campaign to help raise money when Landon was diagnosed with cancer.

Now his family wants to pay it forward.

“For Landon, he had a love for faith, and being physically active, and then also academics. So if we can help kids just grow in any one of those three or all three at the same time, that’s something that we want to provide either sponsorships or scholarships for” Landon’s father, Travis Solberg said.

The foundation will initially focus on helping kids locally, but will help kids anywhere once it gets bigger.

The NDSU athletics department is hosting “Light it Up for Landon Night” on October 30 to honor Landon and his family. $1 from every ticket sold will go to the Sanford Health Pediatric Cancer Unit. Tickets are available online at GoBison.com/Tickets.