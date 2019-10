Police Searching for Suspects who Threatened Man with Gun at Motel

A man told police that three other men threatened him with a gun at his motel room.

JAMESTOWN, N.D.–Jamestown Police responded to a call of a man with a gun at the Jamestown Motel at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers searched the scene, but were unable to locate the suspects. The incident is still under investigation.