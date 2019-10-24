Sanford Gets Patients & Employees Ready for Dakota Marker Game

This will be the third time ESPN'S College GameDay will feature the Bison and the first since 2014

FARGO, N.D. – Employees have been handing out shirts, hats and posters to patients and their colleagues ahead of Saturday’s Bison game against the Jackrabbits.

The shirts feature Carson Wentz’s name and number on the back.

The hospital takes any opportunity to make a stay there as enjoyable as possible.

“That’s one of our core missions, core values is to continue to support the community and develop it. And there’s no better way to do that then to spread our love for the Bison for our community and for the kids that are unfortunately here for that game,” says nursing Vice President Brittany Montecoullo.