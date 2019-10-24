West Fargo Police K9 to Receive Bullet and Stab Proof Vest

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department’s K9 Macho is set to receive a bullet and stab proof vest within the next two weeks.

The vest is a donation from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement throughout the United States.

Macho’s vest will be embroidered with “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.” Each vest provided to a K9 has a five-year warranty, an average weight of 4 to 5 pounds and a value between $1,744-$2,283.

Macho, a German Shepherd, joined the West Fargo Police Department in 2018 where the K9 unit was deployed over 250 times.