Google to Host Free ‘Grow with Google’ Workshops in Fargo

Google staff will provide resources for getting a business up and running online.

FARGO, N.D.–Google has announced it will host free “Grow with Google’ Workshops at the Fargo Public Library from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on October 30.

The workshops aim to help job seekers and small businesses navigate the ins and outs of operating a business online. Local non-profits, libraries, government agencies and educational institutions will also be invited.

Google staff will provide resources for getting a business up and running online or continuing to grow a business.

To register for the event, go to: g.co/GrowNorthDakota