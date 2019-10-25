North Dakota Democrats Urge Resignation Over Fake Omar Photo

Democratic senators wrote a letter Thursday to the Minot Republican.

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota Senate Democrats have joined the call for state Sen. Oley Larsen to resign his leadership position in the wake of his Facebook posts targeting a Muslim congresswoman.

Democratic senators wrote a letter Thursday to the Minot Republican asking that he relinquish his position as president pro tempore. Their letter comes after Larsen sent an email to his fellow senators seeking their opinions on his leadership role.

Larsen this week posted a long-debunked photo that claims to show Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar holding a weapon at an al-Qaida training camp.

Republican Majority Leader Rich Wardner and GOP Gov. Doug Burgum have urged Larsen to apologize and relinquish the leadership position. Larsen says he won’t quit that position or apologize to Omar.