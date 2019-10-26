Crafters, artists showcase their work at “The Big One” Art & Craft Fair

It's the 31st annual Fargo Fall Show

FARGO, N.D. — Over 220 vendors across 12 states were in attendance at “The Big One” Art & Craft Fair.

Everything is made by the vendors.

Things from home and Christmas decor, items for kids, pets, candles, jewelry and clothing were up for sale.

The event encourages people to support their local small businesses.

“When you come here you’re going to find something unique. You’re not going to find the same thing that everybody else finds at the Target shelf. You’re going to find something unique and handcrafted and there’s so many small businesses that you can support by coming out here and shopping from the small businesses and the local artists,” says show owner Lisa Frank.

The fair will be in Fargo until tomorrow from nine to five at the Fargodome.

Admission is three dollars per day.