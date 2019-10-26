EDC High School Football Roundup

Sheyenne, Davies, West Fargo picked up wins on Friday

FARGO, N.D. — In the final regular season games of the season for EDC teams, a lot was on the line for playoff seeding.

Sheyenne took down Fargo South 42-14 to move to 6-1 in conference play and earn the EDC title for the second year in a row.

Davies and Shanley battled it out in a tight rivalry matchup with the Eagles ultimately edging out the Deacons 17-14. With the win, Davies earns the second seed from the East, ending the season with a 6-1 conference record.

West Fargo needed a win against Grand Forks Central to secure their spot in the postseason. The Packers got it done, taking down the Knights 35-15. West Fargo takes the third spot from the east.