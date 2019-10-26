KVRR Chief Meteorologist Rob Kupec reaches goal in Fun Run event

The event is part of the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign

WEST FARGO, N.D.- Rob is one of more than a dozen local men participating in the Real Men Wear Pink Campaign.

The fundraiser runs throughout the month of October and raises money for the American Cancer Society.

“The real thing is to raise awareness this month about breast cancer and make sure you know, the people are going out and getting you know make sure you’re getting checked to make sure you don’t have it. Prevention is the key here. And to raise some money to help fight is really the goal this month, ” says Rob.

He wanted to host an event that everybody would enjoy and would help him reach his goal.

“I’ve got a lot of friends who do running, and I thought well this would be a fun way to get together and raise money for the American Cancer Society.”

He adds that the weather could not have been more ideal.

“Actually today is perfect running weather, great temperature, the sun is out, and this time of the year you just never know how many days you’re going to get like this after it gets cold,” he said.

By the end of the event, he had surpassed his initial goal.

“We raised 688 dollars, so that now puts me over my goal, now would be before the end of the month to try to catch the guys who are ahead of me,” he adds.

Some community members were reminded of just how powerful they can be when they gather together for a common cause.

“When we have a community of people coming together, there is just amazing energy and it brings the reminder of how together, that’s how we can do things, whether it’d be raising money, supporting people, just enjoying life together,” says Leslie Brunette, who is a friend of Rob’s.

Community members ended the fun run with a sweet, pancake breakfast.

You can still donate to Rob’s campaign by clicking here.